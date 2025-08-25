Updated 25 August 2025 at 12:29 IST
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy 2 Years After Marriage: Our Little Universe On Its Way
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who got married on September 24, 2023, are expecting their first child soon. The couple shared an adorable post to announce pregnancy.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who had a destination wedding in Udaipur in September 2023, are expecting their first child. The couple dropped a joint post announcing the news with a cute photo and a video. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of a cake with baby feet drawn on top and reads, “1+1=3”. The next is a video of the couple enjoying a walk in a lush green park. In the caption, she wrote, "Ou little universe … on its way 🧿🐣💕 Blessed beyond measure".
Industry friends congratulate the to-be-parents
Soon after Parineeti and Raghav dropped the post, their friends flooded the comment section, congratulating the couple. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations darling,” followed by a heart emoticon. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Congratulations (heart emoticons)”. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Congratulations… welcome to the best hood”. Parineeti's mother, Reena Chopra wrote, “There is no bigger blessing than this! Love you guys! May God continue to shower his blessings on you always. Stay happy and blessed!”
A fan wrote, “Omgggggg I have tears of happiness. Secretly we all knew something is about to come. This is unbelievable. We are so happy for you. May God bless your little family always and ever."
DYK Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha hinted at pregnancy on Kapil Sharma's show
In their recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, the couple spoke about their plans to expand their family. In his signature style, Kapil Sharma teased the couple about welcoming their child. Citing his own example, he shared how his mother jumped the gun following his wedding with Ginni Chatrath and demanded they have children soon. He asked Raghav and Parineeti if they faced the same problem. Raghav then cheekily replied, "Denge aapko, denge good news jaldi denge" (We will give you good news soon). His reply shocked Parineeti Chopra and came after the actress had repeatedly clarified that she is not pregnant.
