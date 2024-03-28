×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 20:58 IST

Parineeti Chopra Reveals How She Passed Musical Audition For Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila director Imtiaz Ali said it was important to have actors who could sing and Diljit and Parineeti were perfect for the role.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila | Image:YouTube screengrab
  • 2 min read
Parineeti Chopra on Thursday looked back at how she gave a musical audition for the role Amarjot in Netflix’s Amar Singh Chamkila, a film that also fulfilled her wish of collaborating with director Imtiaz Ali. Parineeti, who earlier lent her voice to songs of her films Meri Pyaari Bindu and Kesari, said Ali and the film’s composer, A R Rahman, wanted to test her singing skills before casting her in the biopic on the life of the slain Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. She stars opposite Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the title role in the movie.

Amar Singh Chamkila poster | Image: Netflix India/X

Parineeti recalls audition for Amar Singh Chamkila with AR Rahman, Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh

Parineeti said at the film's trailer launch event in Mumbai, “I remember it was a Zoom call with Rahman sir, Imtiaz sir and Diljit. I thought it would be just an introduction but then Rahman sir asked me, ‘Do you know how to sing?’ I answered ‘I like singing’. And then he said, ‘Ok sing and show.’ “I sang ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’ and whatever Punjabi songs I could sing. That’s how he auditioned me."

A still from Amar Singh Chamkila | Image: YouTube screengrab

Imitiaz on casting singers for Amar Singh Chamkila

Earlier, the Jab We Met director had recalled how he wanted actors who could sing for Amar Singh Chamkila. Most of the film's music, which is composed by AR Rahman, was recorded on set with the actors singing live. Imtiaz said it was important to have actors who could sing and Diljit and Parineeti were perfect for the role.
  
"It was inevitable that the actors had to be the singers. So, if Diljit wasn't in the film, then I don't know whether the film could be made. He's an authentic singer from Punjab who understands life, the cultural context and the linguistics of Chamkila better than anybody. It has been an interesting journey with him on this film," Imtiaz told PTI.
   

Published March 28th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

