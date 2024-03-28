Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali unveiled the trailer of his upcoming movie Chamkila today in Mumbai. The movie is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra and will be released on Netflix on April 12. At the trailer launch of the film, held today, the director recalled how he wanted to cast Diljit in the lead role and he got a special nudge from another actor reassuring his choice.

Imtiaz Ali says Angad Bedi recommended Diljit Dosanjh for the role of Amar Singh Chamkila

At the trailer launch event of Chamkila, Imitaz Ali detailed how he always had Diljit Dosanjh in his mind for the role of the Punjabi pop singer. The filmmaker added that he was not sure whether Diljit would accept the apart or not. It was then that Angad Bedi assured him of his choice.

Imtiaz Ali shared, "The first person I spoke to about the film was AR Rahman. We were wondering who should we cast. The first name that came to our mind was Diljit paaji's. But we felt that this casting won't happen and that he won't do the film." Imtiaz said, "I even remember talking to Angad. Angad also said, 'Why don't you talk to Diljit?'."Neha Dhupia, host of the event and wife of Angad, quipped, “I am hoping Diljit recommends Angad's name for another film.”

Imtiaz Ali heaps praises on Diljit Dosanjh, singer-actor breaks down

Imtiaz Ali Just Said That #diljitdosanjh Is The Biggest Star and that made the GOAT Emotional at the launch of film pic.twitter.com/hkTJeeeXg0 — Bollywood World (@bwoodworld) March 28, 2024

At the trailer launch event, Imitiaz Ali heaped praises on Diljit Dosanjh which moved the Good Newzz actor to tears. Praising him, Imtiaz Ali said, “You have already achieved so much but I can guarantee this, this is just your beginning. Wherever you go, we will be with you. I am very happy this freshness came into my life of doing this film. I am thankful to Netflix who took it up with equal love.” This left Diljit Dosanjh teary eyed and his co-star Parineeti could be seen consoling him. A video of the same is doing rounds on social media.

