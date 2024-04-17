Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Member of Parliament and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha last year. The actor-politician couple resides in New Delhi following their marriage. In a new interview, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress has opened up about taking an interest in politics only after marrying the MP and also expressed disappointment in her partner's lack of interest in the entertainment industry.

Parineeti Chopra says she does not know anything about politics, Raghav about movies

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti Chopra opened up on marrying Raghav Chadha who hails from a political background. The actress chuckled that she is in the know of political events only after her marriage. However, she added, “My complaint is that he doesn't follow entertainment. God only knows (what he watched on screen last). And only he knows. I have to cue him.”

File photo of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha | Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

The actor-singer asserted that Raghav Chadha ‘knows nothing’ about her films and has little clue about her music. She added, “So I have to continuously nudge him, ‘Just pretend like you know' (laughs). So it's sweet.” However, Parineeti confessed that the arrangement works perfectly for her and since the couple is not in the know of each other’s professional life, they have a variety of other topics to discuss. She commented, “The best thing is that I actually don't know anything about politics, he doesn't know anything about entertainment, so our conversations are about life. That's perfect for me.”

Advertisement

It's nice to be married to someone who's not from the industry: Parineeti Chopra on marrying a politician

In the same conversation, Parineeti Chopra also expressed her happiness on not getting married to an actor or someone from her profession. She shared that it was important for her to spend her life with someone with whom she could have a life outside of films. She told the publication, “It's nice to be married to someone who's not from the industry. I'm too much of a Sufi soul. I have a life outside of the film industry. So, if my husband had also been from this industry, I'd have gone mad.”

Advertisement

File photo of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha | Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

She also claimed that she wanted ‘normalcy’ in her life which Raghav Chadha brings in. She quipped, “He's (Raghav) made my life even more normal. I always want normalcy, and he's made my life even more normal. So I'm married to the most wonderful man.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Udaipur on September 24, 2023. The couple reportedly met through mutual friends and dated for a few years before tying the knot. The actress was most recently seen in the musical drama Amar Singh Chamkila, headlined by Diljit Dosanjh.