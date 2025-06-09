Partho Ghosh, 100 Days And Agni Sakshi Filmmaker, Dies Of Heart Attack At 75

Partho Ghosh, an Indian filmmaker, died in Mumbai due to a heart attack. He was 75. The news was confirmed by actress Rituparna Sengupta. The director and producer of Bollywood, who also directed Bengali films, is survived by his wife, Gouri Ghosh. Penning an emotional note remembering the filmmaker, Rituparna wrote, "Heartbroken beyond words. We have lost an exceptional talent, a visionary director, and a kind soul. Partho da, you will always be remembered for the magic you created on screen. Rest in peace."

Who was Partho Ghosh?

The filmmaker started his career in Bollywood as an assistant director in 1985 and made his directorial debut with 100 Days in 1991. Starring Madhuri Dixit, Moon Moon Sen and Javed Jaffery, the film was well received by the audience and became a superhit at the box office. The film's success reached the South Indian industry and was remade in Tamil titled Nooravathu Naal. His third film Dalaal was became one of the highest grossing movies in 1993. He directed films, including Agni Sakshi, Jeevan Yudh and Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha.

He has also directed and produced Bengali TV shows and films.