Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee's Reception: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Yash And Suriya, Who's Who Of South Industry Pose With Newlyweds

Nagarjuna and wife Amala Akkineni's son Akhil Akkineni got married to Zainab Ravdjee in an intimate ceremony on June 6 in Hyderabad. A few days later, on Sunday, the veteran actor hosted a grand reception, attended by the who's who of the South film industry. From Mahesh Babu, Nani and Suriya, to Yash, the list also included the politicians. Apart from them, the reception also marked the whole Akkineni family under one roof, including Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. The photos from the event were shared on the official Instagram handle of Annapurna Studios.

A look at the Akkineni family

For the event, Akhil wore a white tuxedo, while his wife donned a peach gown and accessorised it with statement diamond jewellery. In one of the photos, the whole Akkineni family can be seen posing for the camera. In the image, Naga Chaitanya looks handsome in a black suit layered with a white shirt, while Sobhita looks stunning in a red saree paired with a golden, stylish blouse. "A moment filled with love, blessings, and togetherness. Grateful to have our family by our side," read the caption.

It was followed by a photo of Mahesh Babu and his family, including Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara, posing with the newlyweds. Mahesh Babu is currently on a break from the SSMB29 shooting.

Suriya arrived with Venky Atluri at the event. "Your presence lights up our celebration and adds to the joy of this special day," read the caption.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy arrived at the event and happily posed with the family.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni lit up the event with their presence. They posed with the newlyweds for a perfect group photo.

Kannada star Yash arrived sans wife Radhika at Akhil and Zainab's reception.

Kiccha Sudeep, Abhinaya Chakravarthy and Adivi Sesh at the reception.

Venkatesh Daggubati, who is the uncle of Chaitanya, graced the event with his presence.