Pati Patni Aur Woh Do X Review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan-Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Is 'Pure Paisa Vasool Chaos,' Say Netizens

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiq Gabbi starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has finally hit the theatres today, May 15. The film is receiving positive feedback from the audience who watched the early show. People are calling the film a fun and light-hearted entertainer, and praising Ayushmann for his performance. However, a few are trolling Rakul for her accent in the film.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do impresses netizens

Soon after watching the early show of the movie, cinemagoers penned their review on social media praising the director Mudassar Aziz for a fun riot. A user wrote, "One lie, four brilliant performances, and two hours of pure paisa vasool chaos! #MudassarAziz is back in his comfort zone and this time he’s turned the madness up to eleven! The films is exactly what it promises: a gloriously chaotic, laugh-out-loud ride built on one man’s snowballing web of lies. Overall, PatiPatniAurWohDo is a clean, breezy family entertainer that never takes itself too seriously, and that’s precisely its biggest strength."

Another user wrote, "#PatiPatniAurWohDo is a fun and light-hearted entertainer that works mainly because of #AyushmannKhurrana. He has done a really good job and his comic timing feels effortless throughout the film. #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi & #RakulPreetSingh were decent in their roles and all three looked great with Ayushmann on screen."

"The film does suffer from melodrama at times, and some supporting characters feel unnecessarily caricaturish. A few songs also interrupt the narrative flow. Overall, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do succeeds as a breezy, chaotic and entertaining family comedy that delivers plenty of laughs," a user wrote.

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A user roasted Rakul Preet Singh over her accent in the movie, "The funny part about Rakul Preet Singh in #PatiPatniAurWohDo is that she fully commits to an accent when she is introduced in the movie but completely lets it go afterwards."

Another user criticised the film, "#PatiPatniAurWohDo tries hard to entertain but ends up being loud and exhausting. A few fun moments aside… weak writing, outdated jokes and random songs drag the film down. #SaraAliKhan is loud. #AyushmannKhurrana is ok, while #WamiqaGabbi and #RakulPreetSingh are underused. Acting-wise none of them really impress. Disappointing direction."

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