Karuppu X Review: Netizens Call Actioner Suriya's 'Career Best', Praise Director RJ Balaji For Screenplay

Karuppu X Review: Suriya starrer finally hit the theatres today after a one-day release due to financial chaos. Helmed by RJ Balaji, the film is receiving rave reviews from the audience who watched the FDFS and excitedly penned their reviews on social media. They are terming Suriya's introduction scene in the movie as "career best". Many also lauded director RJ Balaji for the blockbuster interval and flawless interval.

Karuppu gets thumbs up from movie buffs

Movie buffs watched the early show of the movie and were quick to drop their review after it concluded. A user hinted at an unexpected twist in the film. The post reads, "Right from the opening, the film makes the core story clear and sets the premise well.Indrans and Anagha have delivered very good performances. #RJBalaji has done a solid job in both direction and performance. #SaiAbhyankkar’s background score works really well in many places. The song #NaangaNaaluPeru has some beats that stand out nicely. The animation work in Karuppu is handled well in a few sequences. The #Karuppasamy entry is really impressive, and there was an unexpected twist that no one saw coming."

Another hailed the interval and wrote, "#Karuppu INTERVAL GOD MODE begin !!!! INTRO of @Suriya_offl One of the career best intro ..@RJ_Balaji COOKED 🔥🔥🔥 , Screenplay 🔥👌 Well written & Presented , DOP Is Top notch , each & Evey frame is @SaiAbhyankkar Background Score is a Big Boost for the film 🔥👌 , Especially interval sequence Background Score."

"#Karuppu - Opening scene of #Suriya was absolutely goosebumps," a user wrote. The user added, "#Karuppu First half: A Full commercial package of Action and Emotion. #Suriya's screen presence and that Karuppasamy makeover was. #RJBalaji delivered it with the Interesting screenplay without any flaws👏Opening Fight & Interval peaked with SaiAbhyankkar's bang on BGM🎶Emotions have worked very well and interval was Goosebumps."

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"#Karuppu Veri Maxxxx interval ⛓️❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥Absolutely theatrical madness from Karuppasamy Suriya😎GOD MODE BEGINS !!"

Ramesh Bala wrote, "After an emotional start of how our court system exploits the common man, @Suriya_offl makes a Powerful entry.. It's worth the wait.. Then it's @Suriya_offl's show all the way.. Mass and class.. 👏"

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