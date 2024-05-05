Advertisement

Jayprad Desai has several acclaimed films to his credit like Kaun Pravin Tambe? and Mukhbir. The director is now gearing up for the release of his next film, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. Even before the Taapsee Pannu starrer thriller sees through a release, speculations over the director's next project, appear to be doing the rounds on the internet.

Jayprad Desai to cinematise the IPL scam?

Jayprad Desai appears to have already narrowed down his next project, following the conclusion of Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. As per a recent Bollywood Hungama report, Desai is all set to cinematise the IPL scam. This reported project is reportedly inspired from Faraz Ahsan's book, First Copy. Set against the backdrop of Gujarat, which is where the fake IPL unfolded, the film will put the spotlight on the network of Russian gamblers involved.

For the unversed, the book delves into deep detail about a group of people who managed to orchestrate a fake IPL tournament. This scam saw them mint large sums of money by fooling businessmen into investing in the event in question. The report further affirms that the screenplay for the same is being worked on by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal, with inputs from Desai. The Dalal duo is known for their work on films like 2 States, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Farzi, Taaza Khabar, and the second installment of Brahmastra. The film is reportedly aiming for an early 2025 release.

Kaun Pravin Tambe? too dealt with cricket

Jayprad Desai's previous directorial, Kaun Pravin Tambe?, though very different from the premise of the reported IPL scam film in the works, also dealt with the theme of cricket. With Shreyas Talpade in the lead, Kaun Pravin Tambe? cinematised the life of cricketer Pravin Tambe.

Tambe greatly struggled to make his way into Maharashtra's Ranji Trophy team, following his IPL stint in which he marked his debut post the age of 40.