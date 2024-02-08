English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 16:40 IST

Photo: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

Sidharth Malhotra has shared a photo in which he and Kiara Advani can be seen enjoying the horse ride in the backdrop of the sunset.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sidharth Malhotra's anniversary post
Sidharth Malhotra's anniversary post | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, February 7. The Mission Majnu actor shared a heartfelt post, wishing his lady love Kiara. The couple got married last year in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in the presence of their family and close friends including designer Manish Malhotra.

Sidharth Malhotra's lovey-dovey post for Kiara Advani

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a photo in which they can be seen enjoying the horse ride in the backdrop of the sunset. He accompanied the post with his hit song Ishq Bulaava from Hasee Toh Phasee. Interestingly, the movie, co-starring Parineeti Chopra has completed 10 years today.

Kiara Advani recalls being trolled after marriage with Sidharth Malhotra | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
(A file photo of Sidharth and Kiara | Image: Instagram)

Along with the post, he penned a sweet note calling Kiara the "best partner". He wrote, "It’s not the journey or the destination it’s the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life." Towards the end, he added, "Happy Anniversary My Love".

Advertisement

Soon after he dropped the post, their industry friends and fans flooded the comment section with wishes. Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons. Antara Marwah, Mohit Marwah's wife, commented, "Happy Anniversary". A fan wrote, "Aisi permanent Jodi to hum bi deserve karte hai". Another wrote, "Happy first wedding anniversary".

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

The couple met on the sets of Shershaah and fell in love during the filming. The couple kept their relationship under wraps until they tied the knot last year in Rajasthan. Opening up about, how Sidharth proposed to her, Kiara (in a chat show) revealed that the actor popped the question during their Rome vacation with Shershaah lines. She said, “He planned the works. He had done this candlelight dinner. We went back after dinner, and he took me for a walk. We go up and suddenly the violinist comes out of the bushes playing and sweetly his little nephew is taking our video from behind the bushes. He then goes on one knee and proposes. I was not expecting it that night so I was so overwhelmed, I didn’t say anything.”

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Enzo Fernandez scores a stunning freekick goal against Aston Villa

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  2. NIA Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations in Hyderabad

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Elections: Mobile Phone Services Suspended

    World22 minutes ago

  4. Proper Sleep Schedule Is Directly Linked To Your Health, Know How

    Lifestyle Health23 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Kerala CM to Lead Protest in Delhi Over Economic Discrimination

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement