Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, February 7. The Mission Majnu actor shared a heartfelt post, wishing his lady love Kiara. The couple got married last year in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in the presence of their family and close friends including designer Manish Malhotra.

Sidharth Malhotra's lovey-dovey post for Kiara Advani

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a photo in which they can be seen enjoying the horse ride in the backdrop of the sunset. He accompanied the post with his hit song Ishq Bulaava from Hasee Toh Phasee. Interestingly, the movie, co-starring Parineeti Chopra has completed 10 years today.

(A file photo of Sidharth and Kiara | Image: Instagram)

Along with the post, he penned a sweet note calling Kiara the "best partner". He wrote, "It’s not the journey or the destination it’s the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life." Towards the end, he added, "Happy Anniversary My Love".

Advertisement

Soon after he dropped the post, their industry friends and fans flooded the comment section with wishes. Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons. Antara Marwah, Mohit Marwah's wife, commented, "Happy Anniversary". A fan wrote, "Aisi permanent Jodi to hum bi deserve karte hai". Another wrote, "Happy first wedding anniversary".

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

The couple met on the sets of Shershaah and fell in love during the filming. The couple kept their relationship under wraps until they tied the knot last year in Rajasthan. Opening up about, how Sidharth proposed to her, Kiara (in a chat show) revealed that the actor popped the question during their Rome vacation with Shershaah lines. She said, “He planned the works. He had done this candlelight dinner. We went back after dinner, and he took me for a walk. We go up and suddenly the violinist comes out of the bushes playing and sweetly his little nephew is taking our video from behind the bushes. He then goes on one knee and proposes. I was not expecting it that night so I was so overwhelmed, I didn’t say anything.”