Piku: Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone And Amitabh Bachchan Starrer To Re-Release In The Theatres After 10 Years

Updated April 19th 2025, 14:16 IST
Piku: Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer getting a re-release on it’s 10th anniversary. The joyful news has shared by Kalki stars by a post announcing that their 2015 film returning in the theatres. Taking to Instagram on saturday, Deepika posted a video featuring Big B and a few scenes from the film.
In the video, KBC star is seen saying, “Nomoshkar (Hello). Piku, remember? Piku, Bhaskar da, they went on a road trip. Don't remember? Watch this. It was an amazing road trip. It was unpredictable and unforgettable.”
Big B continued, "There were emotions, laughter and tensions too. Piku is re-releasing at your nearest theatres. Do watch, won't you?" The film will return to cinemas on 9 May to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
Also Read: Who's Joining The Cast Of Emily in Paris Season 5? Major Changes Confirmed For Lily Collins' Romance Drama
Sharing the video, Deepika also wrote, "A film that will always have my heart - PIKU is back in theatres on 9th May, 2025 to celebrate its 10th Anniversary! Irrfan, we miss you! And think about you every so often…"
Reacting to the post, a fan said, “The actor is a masterpiece herself, then won't her movies be!” A comment read, “One of the best movies I've ever seen! Outstanding.” A person wrote, “Can’t wait to watch it!!” An Instagram user said, “My all-time fav movie. My comfort movie.”
Piku (2015) is a comedy drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by NP Singh, Ronnie Lahiri and Sneha Rajani. The film stars Amitabh, Deepika and late Irrfan Khan in lead roles. Moushumi Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and Raghubir Yadav also feature in the film. Irrfan Khan passed away April 29, 2020 after fighting from neuroendocrine cancer.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 19th 2025, 14:16 IST