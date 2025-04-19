Piku: Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone And Amitabh Bachchan Starrer To Re-Release In The Theatres After 10 Years

Piku: Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer getting a re-release on it’s 10th anniversary. The joyful news has shared by Kalki stars by a post announcing that their 2015 film returning in the theatres. Taking to Instagram on saturday, Deepika posted a video featuring Big B and a few scenes from the film.

Amitabh Bachchan announces the release of Piku on it’s 10th anniversary

In the video, KBC star is seen saying, “Nomoshkar (Hello). Piku, remember? Piku, Bhaskar da, they went on a road trip. Don't remember? Watch this. It was an amazing road trip. It was unpredictable and unforgettable.”

Big B continued, "There were emotions, laughter and tensions too. Piku is re-releasing at your nearest theatres. Do watch, won't you?" The film will return to cinemas on 9 May to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Deepika shares emotional not in remembers of Irrfan Khan

Sharing the video, Deepika also wrote, "A film that will always have my heart - PIKU is back in theatres on 9th May, 2025 to celebrate its 10th Anniversary! Irrfan, we miss you! And think about you every so often…"

Reacting to the post, a fan said, “The actor is a masterpiece herself, then won't her movies be!” A comment read, “One of the best movies I've ever seen! Outstanding.” A person wrote, “Can’t wait to watch it!!” An Instagram user said, “My all-time fav movie. My comfort movie.”