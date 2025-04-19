Who's Joining The Cast Of Emily in Paris Season 5? Major Changes Confirmed For Lily Collins' Romance Drama

Who's Joining the Cast of Emily in Paris Season 5? As Production Begins, Major Changes Confirmed For Lily Collins Starrer | Image: X

Emily in Paris season 5: Lilly Collins romance drama is officially going on the carpet for it’s 5th season. The Netflix romantic comedy series is one of the most awaited among the fashion paramour specially after Emily’s life moves to Italy with her new romance, Marcello.

According to Variety, the luxury parade rom-com is set to begin it’s 5th instalement production in May in Rome, but their will be some major face missing as officially confirmed by the makers.

Emily in Paris Season 5 cast exit confirmed: Who's in and Who's out?

With the entire cast returning for the Netflix show’s new season, including Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, and Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, one familiar face will be missing.

Reports confirm that Camille Razat, who portrayed Camille, Gabriel’s ex-girlfriend, will not return for season 5. Despite her absence, the season won’t lack an antagonist. Season 4 introduced Geneviève, who appears determined to capture Gabriel’s attention, sparking Emily’s growing dislike for her.

Geneviève, introduced as the daughter of French director Luc Besson, remains a significant figure, though reports suggest she has yet to finalise her contract. Most of the cast, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount, will return. Any new additions to Emily in Paris season 5 have not been disclosed.

Emily in Paris season 5 to begin production in Rome

Netflix has yet to announce the official release date for Emily in Paris season 5, but it is likely to premiere later this year, possibly in the fourth quarter. Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger when Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) offered Emily a major role in Italy, leading Agence Grateau’s Italian office.