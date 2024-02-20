Advertisement

Yami Gautam headlines the upcoming political drama, Article 370, which will release on the big screens on February 23. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address at a rally in Jammu, said that he has heard about the film and praised it saying “it will help people in getting the right information”.

The Central government on August 5, 2019, had revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

While its unclear what the film is about will be about, it will certainly touch upon the central government's role in revocation of Article 370.

It's an absolute honour: Yami on PM Modi talking about Article 370

Yami Gautam, who plays an NIA agent named Zooni Haksar in the film, shared a video of PM Narendra Modi talking about her film at his Jammu rally and wrote, "It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen."

In the video, PM Modi said, "I've heard that a movie on Article 370 is coming up this week. I feel that you will be praised all over India," PM MOdi said while addressing those gathered at a rally in Jammu. "I don't know how the film is but I heard about it on TV that a film is coming up on Article 370. It will help people get the right information," he added.

The release of Article 370 comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.