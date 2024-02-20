Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

PM Narendra Modi Talks About Yami Gautam's Film Article 370 At Jammu Rally, Actress Reacts

PM Modi, during his address at a rally in Jammu, said that he has heard about Article 370, adding, "it will help people in getting correct information."

Republic Entertainment Desk
Article 370Article 370
Article 370 | Image:IMDb, ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yami Gautam headlines the upcoming political drama, Article 370, which will release on the big screens on February 23. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address at a rally in Jammu, said that he has heard about the film and praised it saying “it will help people in getting the right information”.

The Central government on August 5, 2019, had revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Advertisement

While its unclear what the film is about will be about, it will certainly touch upon the central government's role in revocation of Article 370.

It's an absolute honour: Yami on PM Modi talking about Article 370

Yami Gautam, who plays an NIA agent named Zooni Haksar in the film, shared a video of PM Narendra Modi talking about her film at his Jammu rally and wrote, "It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen."

In the video, PM Modi said, "I've heard that a movie on Article 370 is coming up this week. I feel that you will be praised all over India," PM MOdi said while addressing those gathered at a rally in Jammu. "I don't know how the film is but I heard about it on TV that a film is coming up on Article 370. It will help people get the right information," he added.  

The release of Article 370 comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

16 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

17 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

17 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

17 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

17 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

17 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

17 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

17 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

17 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

18 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

a day ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

a day ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

a day ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Reddit strikes $60 million deal to train AI models on user content

    Tech 7 minutes ago

  2. Raashii Khanna’s Ethnic Outfit Is Bridesmaids' Goa

    Web Stories7 minutes ago

  3. Right to Adopt is Not a Fundamental Right: Delhi High Court

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Army to Form New Corps for LAC Ops Amid Tensions With China

    Defence10 minutes ago

  5. India seeks Japanese support to revive infra development projects

    Business News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo