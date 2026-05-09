Pooja Hegde's Old Tollywood Vs Bollywood Remarks Irk Netizens After Bikini Scenes In Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Go Viral, Netizens Call Her 'Hypocrite'

Pooja Hegde is currently gearing up for the release of her rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Varun Dhawan and will hit the big screens on June 5. The songs Wow and Tera Ho Jaun have received a good response, and the trailer is being hotly anticipated now. The promotions have begun and will pick up pace in the coming days.

As the latest track Tera Ho Jaun released, Pooja started to trend on social media. Her bikini look from the song video has gone viral online, with many calling her one of the fittest and most stunning actresses. Meanwhile, her old comments on South Indian film industries, especially Telugu cinema and the audiences, have resurfaced, inviting criticism her way. In one of her old interviews, she said that "South India is obsessed with naval and midriff". Pooja noted this as a criticism of the Telugu and other South Indian film industries. In another instance, when asked what's the advantage of Bollywood over South cinema, she said Hindi cinema writes "good roles for women".

Pooja Hegde's bold avatar in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has gone viral | Image: X

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While it appeared in these statements that Pooja's focus was on performance rather than glam quotient in the movies she features in, her bikini scenes, lip lock sequences and skimpy outfits in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai songs and posters led netizens to question her taking the high ground previously.

Moreover, Pooja's promotional material for the Hindi movie is entirely focussed on her glam looks and not acting. Many social media users commented that she does not have a problem wearing bikini and exhibiting the same cliches that she pointed out about South while she’s doing a Bollywood film. Her alleged double standards have stirred up a storm of sorts on social media, with many calling her a "hypocrite".