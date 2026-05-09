Michael Set To Enter ₹50 Crore Club In India In Third Weekend | Box Office Report

The biopic of the 'King Of Pop', Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson, released worldwide on April 24. Riding high on expectations, the movie registered the biggest opening for a biopic ever, leaving behind Oppenheimer and Bohemian Rhapsody. In India too, this musical is performing well. It is all set to become the second Hollywood movie this year to enter the ₹50 crore club after Ryan Gosling's space opera Project Hail Mary.

Michael is performing well in its third weekend

The movie minted ₹26.05 crore in week 1 and ₹18.20 crore in week 2. In the third weekend, it has collected over ₹4 crore already, as Sunday collections remain to be added to the cumulative figures. In 16 days (till May 9), Michael has collected ₹47.99 crore in India. It will cross the ₹50 crore nett mark on Sunday. Michael has performed well despite competition from Indian releases - Raja Shivaji, Bhooth Bangla, Krishnavataram Part 1 and more and the Hollywood sequels The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Mortal Kombat II.

Michael released on April 24 | Image: X

Simultaneously, Michael will cross the half-billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office this weekend. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael roared in its opening weekend from April 24-26 with a $217 million worldwide debut, followed by a second weekend global haul of nearly $135 million.

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MJ's formative years and legacy feature in Michael

Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before.