Pragya Jaiswal will be making her Bollywood comeback with the Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein. Besides Akshay, Pragya will be sharing screen space with an ensemble cast, comprising of Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk and Aditya Seal. For the unversed, Jaiswal had made her Bollywood debut back in 2014 with Titoo MBA.

Pragya Jaiswal reveals she had auditioned for Gabbar is Back

In a recent interview with PTI, Pragya Jasiwal shared how shortly after her Bollywood debut, she had auditioned for Akshay Kumar's Gabbar is Back directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Though she did not get the part, Jagarlamudi reached out to her to cast her in the Varun Tej led Telugu flick Kanche, which kickstarted her career in the South. Now after so many, years, her first big Bollywood project, is being led by none other than Akshay Kumar.

She said, "It's a beautiful coincidence. I auditioned for a film which was to be with Akshay sir. But I ended up debuting in the South because of that. And after doing so many films in the South, I'm finally doing my first Hindi film with him. I'm just grateful for the opportunity and journey."

Pragya Jaiswal believes things have a way of working out when they are supposed to

Emphasizing the full circle happenstance that is, her featuring in Khel Khel Mein, Pragya shared she believes things only materialise in one's life when they are meant to. She said, "For me, it is always about doing the right project. When this one came my way, I felt like it was a lovely role and I'd love to be a part of this film. Things happen when they are supposed to happen."

Though the actress describes herself as driven and "hungry" for good projects and meaty roles, she equally prioritises her own individual journey of becoming. She added, "You just have to be patient and work hard. It's an individual journey. I think this film happened at a time when I'm ready for it." Khel Khel Mein is slated for a release on September 6.