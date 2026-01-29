Prakriti Kakar-Vinay Anand's Reception: Sisters Akriti Kakar And Sukriti Kakar, Vishal Dadlani, Akasa Singh Add Glam

Singer Prakriti Kakar got married to her longtime boyfriend Vinay Anand in an intimate, lavish wedding ceremony at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on January 23. Following this, the newlyweds hosted a reception for their industry friends in Mumbai on Wednesday, January 28. It was attended by veteran singer and composer Vishal Dadlani, singer Akasa Singh, Anurag Kashyap's daughter and influencer Aaliyah Kashyap and actress Elnaaz Norouzi, among others.

A look at newlyweds Prakriti Kakar and Vinay Anand

In the videos going viral, Prakriti looks stunning in a red Indo-Western ensemble accessories with emerald statement jewellery. She sported dewy makeup with tinted pink lips and let her hair loose. Her husband, Vinay, on the other hand, looked handsome in a white and black tuxedo.

A look at the Kakar sisters

Prakriti's twin sister, Sukriti, looked glamorous in an embellished lilac lehenga paired with a halter-neck blouse and matching dupatta. She accessorised her look with diamond jewellery and tied her hair. Their elder sister, Akriti, opted for a beige ensemble with statement jewellery.

Guests arrive to celebrate the union of Prakriti Kakar and Vinay Anand

Vishal Dadlani and Akasa Singh arrived together at the event and happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Aaliyah Kashyap arrived with her husband Shane Gregoire, complementing each other in golden black ensembles.

Inside Prakriti Kakar and Vinay Anand's wedding album

Prakriti Kakar shared the first pictures from her fairytale wedding with Vinay Anand on Instagram on January 25. In the caption, she confirmed that the couple got married on January 23. “Just Married. 23.01.2026," she wrote, adding a red heart and an infinity emoji.

In the photos, Prakriti looked radiant in a richly embroidered red lehenga, styled with emerald and polki jewellery. She wore a statement necklace with matching earrings and a maang tikka, and looked truly stunning. Vinay Anand complemented her look in an elegant ivory sherwani. One photograph captures the couple holding hands at the mandap, while another shows them exchanging varmalas as guests shower rose petals. A separate image features Prakriti making a graceful entry under a phoolon ki chadar.