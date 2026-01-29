Multi-Car Collision In Bengaluru: Sandalwood Actor Mayur Patel Booked In Drunk Driving Case, SUV Seized

Kannada actor Mayur Patel was involved in a drunk-and-drive accident late Wednesday night on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru. The incident occurred near the Command Hospital signal. The actor, who is known for his role in the 2003 film Mani, was under the influence of alcohol when he hit his Fortuner in a stationary vehicle, leading to a chain collision involving four cars. According to the sources, Patel was driving at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner.

In the collision, two Swift Dzire cars and one government vehicle were damaged in the accident.

Following the crash, an argument reportedly broke out between the actor and the owner of one of the damaged vehicles at the spot. On seeing this, Halasuru Traffic Police rushed to the scene and conducted a drunk-and-drive test on the actor, which reportedly returned positive.

Based on complaints from the affected drivers, police registered a case at the Halasuru traffic police station. The actor's car has been seized, and further investigation is underway.

Who is Mayur Patel?

He is an actor-director in the Sandalwood industry. He made his debut with the movie Andhra Hendthi in 2000. But he rose to fame with the movie Mani, earning positive reviews for his performance. Despite that, the film bombed at the box office. Next, he starred in Love Story, a remake of the 1978 Telugu film Maro Charitra. He has starred in movies such as Ninade Nenapu, Muniya and Pepe. He was last seen in the 2024 film Yala Kunni, starring Komal Kumar and Nisarga Appanna in lead roles.

He turned director with the 2025 film Thamate.

