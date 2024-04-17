Advertisement

Prasanth Varma has been enjoying the success of his recently released superhero film HanuMan. The film earned positive reviews from critics and audiences for its direction, plot, and cinematography. At the end of the film, the makers also announced a sequel to the film Jai Hanuman, which will reportedly hit theatres in 2025. While it’s a work in progress, filmmaker Prasanth Varma is reportedly planning to make his Bollywood debut with a mega-budget project starring Ranveer Singh.

(A file photo of Ranveer Singh | Image: Instagram)

Prasanth Varma to collaborate with Ranveer Singh on a mega-budget period drama?

A source told Pinkvilla that Prasanth is working on a mega-budget period drama and is planning to cast Ranveer Singh in the lead. This all happened when Ranveer, after watching HanuMan, met Prasanth to praise his work. Now, the duo has reportedly been in talks for a big-budget film for the last 3 months. They have met multiple times and continue to be in discussions. “Ranveer is sold on the idea and acknowledges the fact that it’s a very ambitious project. It’s a yes from Ranveer for the film in principle and the team is now figuring on other modalities to get things started,” revealed a source close to the development.

(A file photo of Prasanth Varma | Image: Instagram)

Prasanth Varma on creating the most ambitious feature films of Indian cinema

The source added that the director is trying to create one of the most ambitious feature films in Indian cinema. Ranveer is aware of the fact that such projects are challenging and need support from strong producers. “While he is bowled over by the concept, script pre-visualization, and vision, he wants to announce the film once all the factors are covered,” the source said. The actor is well aware of the budgets, hence he is working with Prasanth to close all the deals.

