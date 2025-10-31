Pregnant Katrina Kaif's Photos From Her Balcony Go Viral, Angry Sonakshi Sinha Lambasts Media Portal: You All Are Nothing Less Than Criminals

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are gearing up to welcome their first child. The actress announced the news of her pregnancy last month, and since then, their fans have been on the moon awaiting the arrival of baby Kaif Kaushal. As the actress is enjoying her maternity days away from the public eye, a media portal recently invaded her privacy and shared those moments on social media. In a now-deleted post, the actress was enjoying the view from her balcony, unaware that she was being recorded. This act has left Sonakshi Sinha and the couple's fans furious, asking police to take serious action against the portal.

Sonakshi Sinha calls out a media portal for invading the privacy of pregnant Katrina Kaif

The now-deleted post had a series of photos of Katrina enjoying her time on the balcony of her Mumbai residence and shared it with the caption, "Exclusive: Exclusive: Katrina Kaif steps out on her balcony while she nears her delivery date.”

Soon after the post went viral, netizens flooded the comment section, lashing out at the portal for clicking her pictures without Katrina's consent. The post also grabbed Sonakshi Sinha's attention and she penned an angry comment, "What is wrong with you’ll????? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform???? You’re nothing less than criminals. Shameful.”

This is a crime: Netizens lash out at the portal

A user wrote, "This is a crime! Police should take action on this person who was taking pic and invade someone privacy." Another called the act 'disgusting' and added, "They need to face some sort of legal action. Getting papped publicly when one is aware and getting STALKED in their own home is different and it is disgraceful.” A third user urged Vicky and Katrina to take action against the portal.

This is not the first time the incident has happened. Earlier, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt's photos from their balcony made their way to social media when they were pregnant. This left both actresses extremely furious, and separately, they penned an angry note slamming the publication. Alia, in her post, also tagged Mumbai Police, demanding action.