Streaming On OTT This Weekend: The Witcher 4, Amsterdam Empire, Baai Tujhyapayi, Bad Influencer And More Web Series To Binge-watch

Friday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Zee5, among others. From The Witcher Season 4 and Amsterdam Empire to Baai Tujhyapayi, the list includes shows from various genres and languages.

Amsterdam Empire

The series is about a woman, Betty, who devises a plan to take away her husband Jack's beloved coffee shop empire, The Jackal, after learning about his affair. The movie, featuring Famke Janssen, Jacob Derwig, and Elise Schaap, began streaming on October 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Witcher Season 4

Geralt of Rivia, played by Liam Hemsworth (earlier played by Henry Cavill), is a mutated monster-hunter. In the fourth season, he will set on a journey where he learns that people are more wicked than beasts. The series is based on the book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Apart from Hemsworth, the series also stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan in lead roles. It began streaming on October 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bad Influencer

It tells the story of a single mother who counterfeits luxury bags. She teams up with a self-obsessed influencer to sell these bags and dig herself out of debt. Featuring Jo-Anne Reyneke, Cindy Mahlangu, and Thapelo Mokoena, the show will start streaming today, October 31.

Where to watch: Netflix

Breathless Season 2

In a vibrant public hospital, a committed team of medical professionals pours their hearts into saving lives, navigating not only the intense demands of their work but also the thrill of unexpected romances that set their pulses racing. The series features Najwa Nimri, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Blanca Suárez. It will stream on October 31.

Where to watch: Netflix

Tremembé

The series unfolds intrigues, love affairs, and unusual stories within the prison housing Brazil's most notorious criminals. The show stars Marina Ruy Barbosa, Carol Garcia, Letícia Rodrigues and Bianca Comparato, among others, in pivotal roles. It will stream today, October 31.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Baai Tujhyapayi

In a village bound by outdated customs, young Ahilya (played by Sajiri Joshi) conceals her puberty to avoid the oppressive fate of an early marriage. With wit and unwavering courage, she stands up against the entrenched superstitions that pervade her community. Supported by her fiercely determined mother, Laxmi (played by Kshitee Jog), Ahilya pursues her undeniable dream of becoming a doctor, fiercely committed to shaping her own destiny and breaking free from the limitations imposed on her. The show released today, October 31.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Maarigallu

Varadha, a skilled Bedara Vesha performer, is determined to secure the funds needed for his sister's marriage. His life takes a significant turn when he uncovers a Kadamba-era inscription that could potentially lead to a hidden treasure.