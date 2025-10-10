Pregnant Sonam Kapoor Hides Baby Bump As She Arrives At Father Anil Kapoor's Residence For Karwa Chauth Celebration? Watch Video

Sonam Kapoor is soon to embrace motherhood for the second time. As the actress is yet to announce the news officially, her Karwa Chauth appearance at dad Anil Kapoor's home has added to the buzz. In the video going viral on the paparazzi page, Neerja actress is seen hiding her baby bump and even tries to avoid paps while heading for the celebration.

In the same video, Sonam Kapoor also once waved at the paparazzi. She was seen wearing a stunning red and golden saree with gold chunky ear jewellery and a sleek bun. She completed her look with statement earrings and her signature smile. Her videos are going viral.

Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, are reportedly expecting their second child. The couple married in May 2018 and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sonam is currently in her second trimester. Although neither Sonam, Anand, nor their family members have officially confirmed the news, the report suggests that they plan to make an announcement soon.

Recently, Sonam attended her cousin Anshula Kapoor’s engagement ceremony in Mumbai. Amid growing rumours about her pregnancy, she avoided posing for the paparazzi. One of her staff members even signalled photographers to lower their cameras, allowing her to enter quietly. Sonam arrived without her husband Anand, or their son, Vayu, quickly stepping out of her car and heading inside without acknowledging the paparazzi.