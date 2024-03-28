Updated March 28th, 2024 at 15:14 IST
Did Govinda Overshadow Amitabh Bachchan In OG Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Producer Vashu Bhagnani Reacts
Producer Vashu Bhagnani was asked in a recent interview did he felt that Govinda overshadowed Amitabh Bachchan in the 1998 hit Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actors, director and producers are busy promoting their film across the country. Speaking of which, during one such promotional interview Vashu Bhagnani, who is producing the film, was asked about the OG Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Released in 1998, the film was a blockbuster hit at the box office.
Vashu Bhagnani on Govinda overshadowing Amitabh Bachchan in BMCM
In an interview with Connect FM Canada, producer Vashu Bhagnani was asked if he felt that Govinda overshadowed Big B in the film. In response to this, he agreed and recalled what Big B once told him privately. He said, “Yes, that’s correct. The whole world used to say this, and if the whole world felt this way, who am I to say otherwise? But the fact is that if Amit Ji wasn’t in the film, Govinda wouldn’t have had the opportunity to shine like he did. It was because of Amit ji that Govinda garnered more appreciation.”
Recalling his conversation with Big B, the veteran producer shared that once Amitabh Bachchan said, ‘Yaar maidaan agar khol do hum dono dekhte hain kya hoga (Level the playing field, and then we’ll see what happens).’ However, there is no comparison between Big B and Govinda as both have their own style.
Vashu Bhagnani opens up about the upcoming BMCM
Appreciating Akshay and Tiger’s chemistry, Vashu stated that the previous film was made as comedy-action, while the upcoming film has more than action-comedy. He shared that Akshay and Tiger bonded well on the sets and used to wait for each other in the evening to play volleyball.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit theaters on April 10.
Published March 28th, 2024 at 15:14 IST
