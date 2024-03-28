×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Did Govinda Overshadow Amitabh Bachchan In OG Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Producer Vashu Bhagnani Reacts

Producer Vashu Bhagnani was asked in a recent interview did he felt that Govinda overshadowed Amitabh Bachchan in the 1998 hit Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
A still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actors, director and producers are busy promoting their film across the country. Speaking of which, during one such promotional interview Vashu Bhagnani, who is producing the film, was asked about the OG Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Released in 1998, the film was a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Vashu Bhagnani on Govinda overshadowing Amitabh Bachchan in BMCM

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, producer Vashu Bhagnani was asked if he felt that Govinda overshadowed Big B in the film. In response to this, he agreed and recalled what Big B once told him privately. He said, “Yes, that’s correct. The whole world used to say this, and if the whole world felt this way, who am I to say otherwise? But the fact is that if Amit Ji wasn’t in the film, Govinda wouldn’t have had the opportunity to shine like he did. It was because of Amit ji that Govinda garnered more appreciation.”

(A still from the film | Image: IMDb)
(A still from the film | Image: IMDb)

Recalling his conversation with Big B, the veteran producer shared that once Amitabh Bachchan said, ‘Yaar maidaan agar khol do hum dono dekhte hain kya hoga (Level the playing field, and then we’ll see what happens).’ However, there is no comparison between Big B and Govinda as both have their own style.

Advertisement
(A still from the film | Image: IMDb)
(A still from the film | Image: IMDb)

Vashu Bhagnani opens up about the upcoming BMCM

Appreciating Akshay and Tiger’s chemistry, Vashu stated that the previous film was made as comedy-action, while the upcoming film has more than action-comedy. He shared that Akshay and Tiger bonded well on the sets and used to wait for each other in the evening to play volleyball.

Advertisement
(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)
(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit theaters on April 10.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Naveen Polishetty

Naveen Accident

a few seconds ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

a few seconds ago
LCA Tejas IAF

news

a few seconds ago
DGQA

DGQA to undergo overhaul

a minute ago
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

MI camp divided

4 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-515 Result Today

KARUNYA PLUS KN-515 Today

5 minutes ago
Parineeti

Parineeti In White Shirt

6 minutes ago
Big Breaking: Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Attacks Centre Over ED Heat on AAP Leaders

Kejriwal Court Statement

7 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth Engaged

10 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Is Parineeti Pregnant?

11 minutes ago
Exam Results

Karnataka 1st PUC result

11 minutes ago
Emerging markets

Emerging market stocks

15 minutes ago
Good Friday

Good Friday 2024

16 minutes ago
Bigbasket said it has altered its slotted delivery service to deliver within two hours against the earlier option of same day or next day delivery.

Gig economy in India

18 minutes ago
Bollywood actor Govinda

Govinda and LS Polls

18 minutes ago
Dalit Woman Raped In UP's Ballia, Accused Held

Dalit Woman Raped In UP

18 minutes ago
Nandre Burger

Burger on cricket

22 minutes ago
Runaway bride

Films To Watch On Netflix

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  3. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 16 hours ago

  5. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo