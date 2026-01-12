Priyadarshan Comes To Akshaye Khanna's Rescue After Drishyam 3 Producer Calls Dhurandhar Actor 'Toxic', Says 'Fell In Love With Him From...'

Akshaye Khanna has been in the headlines after Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat Pathak called him "unprofessional" and "toxic" for leaving Ajay Devgn starrer just 10 days before the shoot. Soon, several makers, including Manish Gupta, rallied behind the producer, calling their experience working with Khanna difficult. However, it seems Priyadarshan is unfazed by all the bad-mouthing of the Dhurandhar actor.

Priyadarshan opens up about his experience working with Akshaye Khanna

In an interview with Mid-day, Priyadarshan recalled how people around him discouraged him from casting Akshaye in Doli Saja Ke Rakhna. He revealed that back then, people called him "difficult" and "moody". However, to him, the experience was completely opposite. He never faced any difficulty working with him. "In my first film with Akshaye Khanna, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998), everybody had discouraged me from signing him on. They said he is difficult and moody," he said.

(A poster of Doli Saja Ke Rakhna | Prime Video)

Calling Khanna "darling," Priyadarshan said that he fell in love with him from the first film they worked together. "But I fell in love with him from the first film itself. I never found him difficult. If I called him at 5am, he would be there on time. He is a darling, and we’ve never had a bitter moment together in (the six films we did). He is least bothered by criticism," he added.

Priyadarshan and Akshaye Khanna worked together in films...

Priyadarshan and Khanna have a long-standing relationship. They have collaborated on several films, including Aakrosh, Hulchul, Mere Baap Pehle Aap and Hungama. All are considered classic and hit films.

Meanwhile, Khanna is riding high on success with his film Dhurandhar, co-starring Ranveer Singh, surpassing the ₹1,200 crore mark worldwide. Next, the actor will be seen in the Telugu film Mahakali, which is helmed by Puja Kolluru. The film is part of Prasanth Verma’s PVCU and will see Akshaye playing Asuraguru Shukracharya. The makers are yet to announce the release date.