Priyadarshan Is ‘Deeply Hurt’ After Arshad Warsi Calls Working On Hulchul ‘Bad Experience’

Actor Arshad Warsi recently called his experience of working on Hulchul “bad,” saying that the makers promised him a much larger role than the one he eventually received. Filmmaker Priyadarshan has now reacted to the ongoing discussion around the issue.

Priyadarshan reacts to Arshad Warsi's Hulchul backlash

Reacting to Arshad’s remarks, director Priyadarshan has shared his disappointment. In an interview with Mid-Day, he said he felt deeply upset after reading Arshad’s comments and felt shocked by the accusations. “I was very upset when I read what he said. I could be wrong and maybe it has been misinterpreted, but if he has complained, I am shocked,” Priyadarshan said.

The director also recalled a conversation he had with Arshad after the film’s release, during which the actor praised the response to his performance. He added that Hulchul performed well at the box office, which made Arshad's later calling it a flop even more painful for him. “After the release, he called and told me, ‘Priyan sir, I never thought that I would get this kind of appreciation’. Why would he say that when it was one of my hit films? I am very upset and deeply hurt by these accusations from Arshad. He had no reason to complain,” he said.

Earlier, speaking to a media publication, Arshad Warsi explained why he felt disappointed after Hulchul. Although he did not clearly state the reason, he mentioned that he realised the difference between being presented as a central friend in the story and playing a more sidelined character. He also clarified that he did not blame the filmmaker for it.

What’s next for Priyadarshan and Arshad Warsi?

Even amid their ongoing differences, both the director and the actor are moving ahead with packed work schedules. Priyadarshan is preparing for the release of Haiwaan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, which is slated to arrive in cinemas in 2026.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi has several films in the pipeline. One of them is the highly awaited comedy Dhamaal 4, which has wrapped up filming and is set to release on Eid this year.