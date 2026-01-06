Breaking: Jana Nayagan Team Seeks Urgent Hearing At Madras High Court Over Delayed Censor Certificate From CBFC

Jana Nayagan is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film is Thalapathy Vijay's final project before he pivots completely into politics. The film is scheduled to release on January 9, but the CBFC has yet to clear it for release. This has ensued chaos among cinema exhibitors and distributors in Tamil Nadu as the release date draws closer. Having no option left, the team of the movie approached the Madras High Court in the hope of intervention.

According to the makers of Jana Nayagan, they submitted the film for Censor Board formalities on December 18. The CBFC ordered for minor modifications, which were made and the film was resubmitted to the board. Yet the certificate for release has not been issued,3 days before release.



As per reports, the Madras High Court will hear the plea of the Jana Nayagan team at 2:15 PM today. Some people on social media have alleged that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is deliberately trying to stall the release of the movie. The delay in certification has led to growing unrest among fans who anticipated the movie's release on Pongal. This poses a problem of last-minute rescheduling, as several high-profile movies such as Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Sivakathikeyan starrer Parasakthi will also release at the same time.

Uncertainity over release, but Jana Nayagan collects ₹5 crore in pre-sales

Jana Nayagan is likely to leave its mark as a landmark event in cinema since the movie marks Thalapathy Vijay's last outing. The actor boasts a massive fan following, and some say that the fan frenzy around the actor is almost similar as that of Rajinikanth. Therefore, even in the limited advance booking options, the film has registered a decent collection.



