Priyanka Chopra Criticised After Wrong India Map Shown During Her Interview, Netizens Question 'Why Is She Okay with This?'

Priyanka Chopra is currently facing a backlash from netizens for not pointing out the 'wrong' Indian map in her recent interview. The actress appeared for a fun game with a portal where she was asked to guess foods that were Indian. While the actress was not directly shown the map in the video, the clip starts with a sketch of India's map with text written on top, "Indian or not Indian with Priyanka Chopra". In the map, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is missing, triggering a widespread backlash to the portal and the actress.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

Netizens are unhappy with India's map shown in the video featuring Priyanka Chopra

Soon after the video was uploaded, netizens took to the comment section to point out a major mistake in the map. A user wrote, "The map depicting India at the start is definitely not Indian!” Another questioned, "Why do they keep showing a distorted map of India?" A user requested, "Don't use distorted maps of India. Please either remove that part or use original map by the republic of India."

"Why is Priyanka Chopra okay with this false map of India being shown in her interview with @Variety?” a user wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

A social media user wrote on X, “Was watching an YT interview of @priyankachopra, the channel @Variety uses an Indian map that shows POK removed from India! I would like to ask @Variety who gives u this right to do so?! When you do an iv, try knowing the ground realities!! Hope u rectify this asap! #India.”

Advertisement

Not just this, many also pointed out the background music and shared that it looks more Arabian than Indian. "The music is straight from the Middle East." Another user wrote, "Whats the intro theme song bleh." A user questioned, "Why Middle East music is playing in the background?"

Priyanka Chopra speaks at the annual Harvard India Conference

Priyanka recently attended the India Conference 2026 at Harvard University as a speaker, where she met Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. On Monday, Shashi shared pictures from their meeting with Priyanka, praising her highly. "Caught up with @priyankachopra (after more than a decade) in the wings at @Harvard backstage, just before her appearance as the closing keynote of the @HarvardIndConf. Remarkable to see (and hear) how well she is doing! She has made India proud by conquering a stage on which Indians rarely get to appear. And of course she looks stunning, appears perfectly poised and sounds thoughtful and wise -- what's not to be proud of?! (That's my aide Narayan in the second pic, looking pleased as Punch)," he wrote.

Advertisement

Priyanka replied to Shashi Tharoor with words of praise. "It was so good to see you again @ShashiTharoor Sir. Have always had such admiration for the orator that you are, but as well for your clap backs, thank you so much for staying for my panel and your wisdom. Hope you feel better soon and our paths cross again," she posted on X.

Priyanka Chopra's work front