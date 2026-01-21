Priyanka Chopra Hops On Viral 2016 Trend, Revisits Padma Shri Award, Oscars Debut, White House Dinner With Obamas And More Such Iconic Milestones

Instagram's viral 2016 trend has taken the internet by storm, and now celebs have also started jumping onto the internet's latest nostalgic wave. From unseen moments to old red carpet looks, celebs are busy taking a trip down memory lane, revisiting their 2016 days. The recent celeb to join the trend is Priyanka Chopra. The actress had a happening year with many firsts, to loosing her grandmother. Seeing the post, we can say that it was one of the biggest years of her life.

(Priyanka Chopra with then-President Pranab Mukherjee | Image: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's Remarkable Career Highlights. Circa 2016

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a carousel post starting from receiving a prestigious Padma Shri Award from then-President Pranab Mukherjee. Another photo is from her first-ever appearance at the Oscars, where she stepped onto the global stage. The post also featured moments from her work in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Fans saw stills from Bajirao Mastani and Dil Dhadakne Do, along with scenes from Quantico and Baywatch, highlighting how busy and significant that year was for her. A photo that caught attention was from a dinner with former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Apart from professional life, the actress also offered a glimpse into her personal life. There were pictures from Holi, the time she adopted a dog, and a touching photo with her late grandmother.

(Priyanka Chopra's look from Bajirao Mastani | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, "The one where everything happened all at once. 2016."

Advertisement

How Priyanka Chopra's 2026 look like?

The actress is gearing up for the release of her film The Bluff. She plays a strong character named Bloody Mary in the movie, which will stream on Prime Video from February 25. She also has Judgement Day, helmed by Nicholas Stoller. The makers are yet to announce a date.