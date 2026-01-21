Varun Dhawan's Mantra To Deal With Trolling Ahead Of Border 2 Release Is 'Let Your Work Do The Talking'

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated war drama Border 2. In the movie, he plays the role of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. Ahead of the release, the actor has been facing backlash and trolling for his role in the movie. Now, the actor hasshared how he deals with online noise and stays focused on his work.

Varun Dhawan gives a deaf ear to criticism

Speaking at an event, Braves of the Soil, Varun was asked how he deals with the criticism around his casting and performance in Border 2. To this, he replied that he does not let social media comments affect him. He went on to add that he, in fact, prefers to "shut down the noise" and let his work speak for itself.

"I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hain (All these things keep happening). It doesn't really matter . Main iske liye kaam nahin karta hoon. Main jis cheez ke liye kaam karta hoon woh iss Friday ko pata chalega (I don't work for this. What I work for, you will find out this Friday)."

Adding that he trusts the film, he continued, "Mujhe film pe bharosa hai. Ek achi film banana bohot zaroori hai. Obviously, numbers and all these things don't concern me. But I believe ki humne ek achi film banayi hai (I believe in the film. It's very important to make a good film. I'm not concerned with numbers. I believe we made a good film). That's the most important thing."

More about Border 2

It serves as the spiritual sequel to Border. The upcoming movie brings back Sunny Deol as the lead. Apart from Varun, the movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Border 2 is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. The movie will hit the big screens ahead of Republic Day on January 23.