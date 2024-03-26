×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 11:26 IST

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Poses With BFF Tamanna Dutt In New Photos From Holi Celebration

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a huge Holi bash for their daughter Malti Marie's first festival in India. It was attended by the Chopra family.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their Holi at the Chopra households on Monday, March 25. It was their daughter Malti Marie's first Holi in India, and the pictures from the same went viral on the internet. Now, we have got our hands on a set of new photos from the celebration in which they are all sparkling in white ensembles.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Holi with best friend Tamanna Dutt

Tamanna Dutt's husband Sudeep has shared a video on his Instagram handle which begins with a photo of Priyanka-Nick with Malti Marie posing with Tamanna-Sudeep and their son. In the image, they all can be seen donning a white traditional ensemble paired with black-tinted sunglasses. In another, Nick and Sudeep are happily posing for the camera with their faces smeared with gulal.

Priyanka and Nick celebrated Holi with their family members, including Madhu Chopra, Siddharth Chopra, cousin Mannara Chopra, and others.

Priyanka Chopra is on a work trip to India?

Earlier, several reports suggested that Priyanka is in India to finalise some of her Hindi projects as an actor and producer. The actress is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an action drama and they are deciding to plan the whole schedule before the actress jets off to Los Angeles. If things fall in place then, this will be their second project after Bajirao Mastani, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Apart from acting projects, she is also busy looking for movies for her production house. She is meeting people to finalise three or four projects under her banner.

Advertisement

Priyanka was also spotted visiting Farhan Akhtar's residence sparking rumours of reviving Jee Le Zaraa. However, we have to wait for the official confirmation.
 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 11:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jay Shah and Ishan Kishan

Ishan speaks to Shah

a few seconds ago
Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses

US Bridge Collapses

a few seconds ago
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday

India News Live

2 minutes ago
Wipro Gurugram office

Wipro GE investments

2 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

3 minutes ago
Popular lesbian couple from Pakistan and India split up weeks before their wedding

Lesbian Couple Splits

3 minutes ago
Virat Kohli during IPL post-match

Virat Kohli

4 minutes ago
Donald Trump and Joe Biden

US news

11 minutes ago
Yen

Japanese yen

11 minutes ago
Pune Traffic Alert: Daily Traffic Jam At Pune University Chowk Cause Nightmares

Pune Traffic

13 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

14 minutes ago
Godzilla still

Godzilla Maker On Millie

15 minutes ago
IPOs this week

SRM Contractors IPO

16 minutes ago
Boeing airline customer meeting

New Boeing CEO

19 minutes ago
IndiGo direct flight between Mumbai and Ayodhya

IndiGo shares surge

21 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

Donald Trump

27 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate clarification

NCW Writes to EC

33 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli

Pietersen on Kohli

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News17 hours ago

  3. Boeing chief quitting to India's air travel: Aviation's FY25 projections

    Business News18 hours ago

  4. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo