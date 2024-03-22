×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 09:26 IST

Priyanka Chopra To Collaborate With Sanjay Leela Bhansali For Action Drama? Here's What We Know

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in India with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, is busy going through several scripts for her Bollywood comeback.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. | Image:Instagram
Priyanka Chopra's India visit has left her fans guessing if the actress is considering any script to make her Bollywood comeback after 2019's The Sky Is Pink. Earlier this week, Priyanka, with her husband Nick Jonas, was snapped at filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's residence, hinting that Jee Le Zaraa might not be shelved afterall. Now, a new report suggests that the actress is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Priyanka Chopra to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

According to a media report, Priyanka's trip to India is purely for work. A source revealed that the actress knows that there is a lot of curiosity around her next Hindi project and wants to finalise it soon. She is going through several scripts and meeting filmmakers. Reportedly, PeeCee and Bhansali's action drama will be set in a different period and currently, they are planning on the timeline and schedule. Apart from acting projects, she is also busy looking for movies for her production house. She is meeting people to finalise three or four projects under her banner. If this report turns out to be true then it will be their second collaboration after Bajirao Mastani, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

 

(A file photo of Priyanka | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Priyanka | Image: Instagram)

 

Meanwhile, Bhansali is busy with the promotions of Heeramandi, starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal. The series is set against the Indian independence movement against the British Raj in the 1940s, Heeramandi is about the lives of tawaifs living in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore.

(A file photo of Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Image: Instagram)

 

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

On Wednesday, Priyanka along with her husband Nick, daughter Malti Marie and other relatives visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos and videos from her visit and She termed her visit to the temple as a divine experience. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Blessings for the little one and the family". Priyanka and her family offered prayers at the temple and interacted with fans. She opted for a yellow saree featuring a golden border and accessorised with yellow bangles. 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 09:26 IST

