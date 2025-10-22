Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana Gets The Biggest Opener Of His Career, Earns ₹24 Crore

Thamma Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's horror comedy hit the big screens on October 21, coinciding with Diwali. The movie earned positive response from the critics and audience, with many calling it a "perfect Diwali watch". This resulted in a superb opening of the movie at the box office. Yes, it has become the second-highest opener of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) after Stree 2.

Thamma box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹24 crore at the box office on the first day of the release, stating that it is worth a watch. The film has beaten Varun Dhawan's Bhediya (₹7.48 crore), Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Stree (₹6.82 crore) and Abhay Varma's Munjya (₹4 crore) to earn the second spot in the opening list.

Thama had an overall 34.50 per cent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, with maximum reported in Chennai (56 per cent).

The movie has become Ayushmann's biggest opening of his career. Previously, his top opening was ₹10.69 crore from Dream Girl 2. For Rashmika Mandanna, Thamma's opening is the second-highest after Animal (2023).

Seeing the collection, the movie is expected to perform well from the second day, given the positive reviews.

All about Thamma