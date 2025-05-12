Priyanka Chopra's Advice To Ibrahim Ali Khan After His Nadaaniyan Debut Is To 'Grow A Thick Skin'

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan, alongside Khushi Kapoor. The film earned negative reviews from the critics and audience, criticising the storyline and performances of the actors. In a recent interview, the actor himself acknowledged that he was not happy with his performance and also revealed the "sweet message" he received from Priyanka Chopra after the release of the movie that comforted him.

In an interview with GQ India, Ibrahim shared the best advice he received after the release of Nadaaniyan was given by his father, Saif Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra. The veteran actor recalled his old days when he would just "walk around" in a film, and it would become a hit. Saif asked him to be "prepared" and a "quick learner". Next, he opened up about the message he received from Priyanka. Calling it a "sweet message", the actor shared that she watched the film and said that he has a "bright future". However, he asked him to grow a thick skin and keep grinding.

"She said I have to hold my head high and keep grinding; and that I must grow a thick skin. Coming from someone as accomplished as she is, I felt really comforted and motivated," recalled Ibrahim.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's take on his performance in Nadaaniyan

In the same conversation, the actor shared that after the release, many criticised his performance, but added that it was his first film. However, he wanted his first film to be "great".