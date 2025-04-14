Priyanka Chopra's April Dump Is All About Backing With Daughter Malti Marie And Reuniting With Old Friend Hrithik Roshan

Priyanka Chopra had been busy shooting for SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, in India. A few days ago, she jetted back to her home in New York, reuniting with her family, husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to offer a glimpse of her April so far, and it was all about baking, playing with her daughter and attending shows with family and friends. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have also made to Priyanka’s album.

Soon after the actress shared the images, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, “So precious. Thank you for sharing.” Another wrote, “God bless and protect u and baby mcj and all always love you @priyankachopra PCManiac love always keep smiling always.” Third user wrote, “Malti is the main character, sorry guys, no one else matters, when she is present, I don't make the rules.”

Priyanka Chopra was in India shooting for SSMB29

Priyanka signed Rajamouli’s magnum opus, which is likely to release next year. The actress kept her fans on their toes by sharing photos and videos from Odisha's schedule and even celebrated Holi on the sets. She shared the photos from the celebrations with her team and captioned it as, "It’s a working Holi for us. Here’s wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones."

The director and Mahesh Babu are reportedly co-producing the project. The makers have completed the first schedule recently in Odisha, and the next schedule is expected to begin in Hyderabad later this month. The film was co-written by Vijayendra Prasad.