Updated March 26th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos With Nick Jonas, Malti Marie From Her 'Lit' Holi Party In India

Priyanka Chopra has shared a series of photos from her Holi celebrations with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and other family members on social media.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra
A family potrait of Chopra-Jonas family. | Image:Instagram
  2 min read
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a blast celebrating Holi with their family in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Now, the actress has shared photos and videos from the intimate celebration which was attended by PeeCee's mom Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth, cousin Mannara Chopra, BFF Tamanna Dutt and more.

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's lit Holi

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a series of photos showcasing her "lit" Holi party. The first photo captures an adorable moment as the family of three looks radiant in white ensembles. The next photo is of Nick and Priyanka with Tamanna and her husband Sudeep Dutt, who organised the whole bash. It was followed by videos of Priyanka and Nick smeared in pink gulal and groove to Janam Samjha Karo. Another clip shows Mannara dancing to the dhol beats. Followed by several family portraits.

Sharing the carousel post the actress wrote, "Holi was lit. Thank you @tam2cul @sudeepdutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So much fun."

It is Priyanka and Nick's second Holi in India while Malti Marie's first in the country.

When did Priyanka Chopra come to India?

Priyanka Chopra flew down to India along with her daughter Maltie Marie a few days ago. The actress was here to attend the store launch event of Bulgari at the Jio World Plaza as one of its global ambassadors. On the same night, Isha Ambani hosted A Roman Holi party at her residence in Mumbai. Photos of the same went viral on social media.

Two days later, Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas also came to India. The family has been spending quality time together with their family. The actress also visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with her husband Nick, mother Madhu Chopra, and daughter Malti Marie.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

