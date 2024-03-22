×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 09:33 IST

Fighter On OTT: Hrithik Roshan Has THIS To Say About The Film's Digital Debut

Talking about Fighter's OTT release, Hrithik Roshan said that the film is a tribute to the Indian Air Force. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Hrithik Roshan on Fighter
Fighter | Image:Hrithik Roshan instagram
  • 2 min read
Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone released on Netflix on Thursday. The film directed by Siddharth Anand hit theatres on January 25. In an interview with ANI, Hrithik Roshan shared his views on the OTT release of Fighter.

What did Hrithik say about Fighter's OTT release?

Talking about Fighter's OTT release, Hrithik Roshan said that the film is a tribute to the Indian Air Force. "Fighter is our tribute to the Indian Air Force and with it streaming on Netflix, I'm looking forward to the reactions and hope Fighter entertains and resonates with viewers," he said.

 

Fighter poster | Image: X

 

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The movie delves into the life of an Indian Air Force pilot, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, and his journey to protect his nation and loved ones.

Fighter poster | Image: X

 

What more do we know about Fighter?

Fighter features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Militant activities are going out of control in the Srinagar Valley, so a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, is commissioned by the Air Headquarters. They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons, who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles."

After facing delays, Fighter was finally released on January 25, 2024, earning over ₹337.2 crore at the box office and receiving worldwide acclaim. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 09:33 IST

