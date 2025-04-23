Raashii Khanna Gets Caught In 'Boycott Vaani Kapoor' Trend, Farzi Actress Called 'Traitor' For Supporting Abir Gulaal

After the Pahalgam terror attack in which at least 26 were killed, calls for the boycott of the upcoming film Abir Gulaal, starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, have intensified. While certain political sections were already opposed to the movie and opposed its release in India, the terror attack in the heart of Kashmir on April 22 has boosted the online backlash against the film.

Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan promoted Abir Gulaal in Dubai | Image: Instagram

'Boycott Vaani Kapoor' and 'Boycott Abir Gulaal' became top trends on social media. Vaani's Instagram handle was flooded with abusive posts by enraged netizens who want a blanket ban on Pakistani artists and Indian artists who want to work with them. In the lead up to the film's release, the War actress has been raving about working with Fawad. Her comments after the terror attack have returned to haunt her. The team has been aggressively promoting the film in Dubai. Pakistani actors are banned from promoting their film in India, but Vaani and Fawad have been "lighting up" Dubai with their chemistry, often dancing and singing at promotional events. Their Insta posts about the film promotions are now filled with hate comments and boycott calls.

Vaani did an Insta live recently with Fawad. In her comments, actress Raashii Khanna posted a supportive message for her, writing, "Vaan! So pretty!"

Amid trolling targeted towards Abir Gulaal and the actors featuring in it, Raashii also started facing backlash for her supportive message for the film's leading face and the movie.