Updated March 12th, 2024 at 23:12 IST

Pulkit Samrat Weds Kriti Kharbanda: Fukrey Actor's Delhi Home Decked Up With Lights Ahead Of Wedding

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to tie the knot on March 15 in a Delhi wedding. The actor's Delhi residence is now wedding-ready.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pulkit Samrat Kriti Kharbanda
Pulkit Samrat Kriti Kharbanda | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • 2 min read
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are inching closer to their mid-March Spring wedding date. Ahead of the same, the actor's Delhi residence - a way away from the Gurugram wedding venue, has been decked up with lights.

 

 

Pulkit Samrat's Delhi residence decked up with lights

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding preparations appear to be going on in full swing. Previously, pictures emerged of the actor couple's Mumbai residence being decorated with lights. Pulkit's Delhi residence has now followed suit in this regard, being lit up top to bottom, appearing completely wedding-ready. 

The imagery of the same was shared by paparazzo account Pallav Paliwal, with a caption that read, "@pulkitsamrat Delhi home illuminated with lights ahead of wedding with @kriti.kharbanda" The duo's wedding will be held at the ITC Grand Bharat, nestled amid the ancient Aravalli Range. Earlier, a glimpse of their save-the-date intimation had also made its way onto the internet. The actors have been maintaining a low profile ahead of their designated wedding date of March 15.

 

A look at Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's relationship timeline

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda met on the sets of their 2019 multi-starrer film Pagalpanti. The two's acquaintance on the sets of the film soon gave way to a full-fledged romance, one directly confirmed by Kriti during a promotional interview for the film. Pulkit and Kriti proceeded to work together in the 2020 film Taish which strengthened their bond. The COVID-19 pandemic saw Kriti and Pulkit move in together in what is now their joint Mumbai residence.

They eventually made their relationship Instagram official. After more than five years of courtship, news of their engagement coupled with pictures made its way on to the internet in January of 2024. 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 23:12 IST

