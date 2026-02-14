Pulwama Attack Anniversary Used As 'Promotional Tool' By JioStudios Ahead Of Dhurandhar 2 Release, Backlash Follows

Jio Studios paid tribute to the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack, seven years ago. Remembering the 40 martyred Indian heroes, the Dhurandhar makers honoured their sacrifice in one of the deadliest terror incidents. However, their tribute post sparked intense debate across social media. Jio Studios, who are the maker of the upcoming action-thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge are facing backlash for ‘using’ the anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack to promote the upcoming film.

This controversy began on February 14, 2026, when the official X handles for Jio Studios shared a tribute post for the 2019 Pulwama martyrs. The post was captioned, “7 saal purana zakhm… jo aaj bhi bhar naa saka. #PulwamaAttack @RanveerOfficial @yamigautam #PriyaMani @Aditya DharFilms #Jyoti Deshpande @Lokesh DharB62 @AdityaSJambhale #JioStudios @B62Studios”

While the sentiment initially appeared sober, social media users were quick to notice that the post was tagged with the personal accounts of the Dhurandhar team members. Netizens started arguing in the comment section that the inclusion of the "team tags" turned a moment of mourning into an “insensitive promotion” for the film.

Advertisement

As the backlash grew, the production house attempted to correct the post. X, eagle-eyed users also pointed out a series of clumsy edits and bashed the media house.

While moments later, the Jiostudio redone the post by deleting the tags and adding the #PulwamaAttack. Many netizens have called it a “business over morals” tactic and a “desperate promotional move that ends up playing with emotions.”

Advertisement