Updated February 4th, 2024 at 00:34 IST

Put It Out On OTT: 12th Fail's Vidhu Vinod Chopra Recalls How People Doubted Vikrant Massey's Film

12th Fail's Vidhu Vinod Chopra, while celebrating the movie's 100 days in theatres, revealed that people doubted his film and suggested he take the OTT route.

Republic Entertainment Desk
12th Fail team
12th Fail team | Image:Varinder Chawla
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently celebrated the success of his latest directorial venture 12th Fail after it completed 100 days in cinemas despite its availability on OTT platforms. The cast and crew gathered to reflect on the film's journey and talked about its central theme of restarting one's life.

Adapted from a book by Anurag Pathak, 12th Fail narrates the inspirational life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma who triumphed over severe poverty to achieve the esteemed position of an IPS officer. The film revolves around his remarkable journey and the role played by his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi in his life.

When people doubted Vidhu’s 12th Fail

At a special event celebrating the film's success, Vidhu Vinod Chopra engaged in conversation with lead actor Vikrant Massey, who inquired about the filmmaker's reflections on the movie 100 days later. Chopra talked about the importance of honest filmmaking while recounting the initial scepticism surrounding the film's theatrical release.

He recalled, “When I was making the film, I was told by everyone, including my dearest wife (film critic Anupama Chopra), to put it out on OTT! She said, ‘Nobody will go to see Vinod! Teri aur Vikrant ki film!’ She told me I don’t know, that I’m not connected with movies (anymore). On top of this, these (trade) agencies were writing that it’ll open at Rs 2 lakhs and do a lifetime business of Rs 30 lakhs! Everyone scared me.”

Addressing an audience of film students and media professionals, Chopra acknowledged the film's modest opening but highlighted its impressive global earnings of Rs 67 crore, defying expectations. The auditorium erupted in applause as Chopra said, "Look at where we are."

More about Vidhu and his ‘passed’ film

12th Fail marked Chopra's return to the director's chair after the 2020 film Shikara. Co-written by Chopra and Jaskunwar Kohli, with associate writers Anurag Pathak and Ayush Saxena, the movie starred Medha Shankr as the female lead.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 23:09 IST

