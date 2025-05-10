PVR Cinemas Takes Maddock Films To Court Over Cancellation Of Rajkummar Rao's Bhool Chuk Maaf, Demands ₹60 Crore

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starring rom-com was supposed to be released in theatres on May 9. However, just a day before its grand premiere, the makers announced its cancellation due to growing tensions between India and Pakistan. This sudden decision has now led to legal issues for Dinesh Vijan’s production giant. PVR Cinemas has filed a lawsuit against Maddock Films, claiming greater financial losses from the unexpected cancellation.

PVR Cinemas sued Maddock Films for ₹60 crore over last-minute cancellation of the Bhool Chuk Maaf theatre release

According to reports from Bollywood Hungama, PVR Cinema has taken its case to the Bombay High Court. The issue became significant after all contracts were signed, but Maddock unexpectedly backed off. This situation has led to a claim of ‘breach of contract.

It is also reported that PVR Cinemas has filed a lawsuit against Maddock Films for ₹60 crore. PVR CEO Kamal Gianchandani confirmed this to News9Live, with a senior official adding that the lawsuit has been formally lodged.

Meanwhile, Maddock Films has not yet issued any public statement regarding the matter.

When and where to watch Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf?

On Thursday, May 8, Maddock Films released a statement stating, "In light of recent events and the increased security measures nationwide, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have made the decision to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16—exclusively on Prime Video, worldwide. Although we were excited to celebrate this film with you in theatres, the safety of the nation must come first. JAI HIND."