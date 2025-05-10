Ravi Mohan's Rumored GF Kenishaa Francis Drops Series Of Cryptic Post After Actor’s Estranged Wife Aarti Ravi’s Abandonment Claims

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan made it to the news back in 2024 after announcing his separation from Aarti Ravi. Following this, rumours swirled about his alleged affair with singer and spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis being a reason for divorce. At that time, both denied these rumours at the time, insisting they were only friends. However, their recent public appearance has yet again started the controversy surrounding his marriage.

Yesterday, Ravi Mohan attended the wedding of producer Isari Ganesh's daughter Preetha with Kenishaa. Following this, his estranged wife Aarti issued a lengthy statement referencing the trending photos from the event. In response, Kenishaa now shared a series of posts on Instagram story seemingly slamming her.

Kenishaa Francis shared cryptic posts amid ongoing tension between Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi

After Aarti Ravi posted a long note on Instagram, accusing Ravi Mohan of “walking away from her and their two sons”, Kenishaa Francis posted a series of quoted post on her Instagram stories. The first post mentioned, “Save the one: when you trust in the unseen, you command the seen. trust me.” Another post mentioned, “Ambitious people really only have two options: a supportive partner or no partner at all.” The third post was about, “The universe moves faster when you stop resisting who you authentically are.”



This comes after, Aarti posted a detailed note on Instagram, addressing the status of her separation. She accused Ravi of abandoning her and their two sons, aged 10 and 14. She also alleged that following his instructions, the family is facing eviction orders from the bank. Aarti stated she was labelled a gold digger but emphasised that her sons deserve security. She added that her sons feel neglected by their father.