Updated March 29th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

R Madhavan Recalls 'Unforgettable' Memory From Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: Me And My Wife...

R Madhavan, in a recent interview, recalled his most special memory from the time he was shooting for Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein with Dia Mirza.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

R Madhavan is basking in the success of his recently released film Shaitaan, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Jyotika. The actor is known for his acting prowess and has given several hit movies to the industry across Hindi and South cinema. Despite his blockbuster films, fans often refer to him as Maddy and remember him for his performance in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Speaking of which, in a recent interview, the actor was asked to reveal his special memory from the shooting of the film, co-starring Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan.

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)
(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)

R Madhavan shares memories from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

During a recent interview with Travel+Leisure India, Madhavan recalled his best and most special memory from the time he was shooting Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. His special memory was that he and his wife got to travel first class for the very first time. “The fact that me and my wife got to travel first class for the very first time in our lives. We were holding each other’s hands and looking into each other’s eyes and saying, oh! We are travelling first class. This was one very unforgettable memory from the film," he said.

(A throwback photo of Madhavan with wife | Image: Instagram)
(A throwback photo of Madhavan with wife | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about the cult classic film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film marked the Bollywood debut of Madhavan and since then he has been referred to as Maddy. Despite not being a commercial success at the box office, the movie became one of the most romantic dramas to date. From songs, and scenes to dialogues, everything hit the right chords. The film revolves around the love story of Madhav “Maddy” Shastri (Madhavan) and Reena Malhotra (Mirza). The latter is set to get married to Rajeev “Sam” Samra (Khan), who is a young man settled in the US and Maddy's former college rival.
 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

