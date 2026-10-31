R Madhavan To Headline Vishal Furia's Next Horror Film After 13B And Shaitaan

After sending chills down audiences' spines with Shaitaan, R Madhavan is set to return to the horror genre with Vishal Furia’s upcoming film.

On collaborating with Madhavan, Vishal said, “Madhavan sir was always my first and only choice. I’m stoked that he has come on board and has already started getting into the world of the film. He is the true OG horror star of the cult classic Indian horror '13B' - one of my favourite films of all times. His conviction, his experience and his understanding of serious horror are very rare, and I couldn’t think of anyone better for this film."

He added, “Madhavan sir has years of experience as a writer, director and producer, so it’s really special to have him with us on this film. Together, we want to create something audiences have never seen before in Indian horror - the kind of fear they will feel in their bones! (smiles)”

Further details about the yet-to-be-titled film are awaited.

The project will be produced by Rohit Ranjan under the banner of Frostlit Production Limited.

Vishal Furia is best known for directing Kajol-starrer 'Maa' and 'Chhorii', which features Nushrratt Bharuccha. (ANI)

