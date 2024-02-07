Advertisement

Raanjhanaa marked as the stepping stone for Dhanush in the Hindi cinema in 2013. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai recently revealed the challenges faced in casting the Captain Miller actor. Director Rai disclosed that Dhanush's unconventional hero appearance clashed with the prevailing image of tall, fair-skinned heroes in the northern part of India.

Raanjhanaa Director Aanand L Rai tells what made him cast Dhanush for the film

The Raanjhanaa director in a recent interview acknowledged the resistance Dhanush faced due to not fitting the physical attributes expected of a hero in 2012. Despite northern India's conventional hero image, Dhanush's on-screen charisma and exceptional performance overcame initial skepticism. It set the stage for his successful Bollywood journey. He further added that Raanjhanaa was a romantic drama that explores the complexities of love, sacrifice, and societal expectations. The character Kundan who was played by Dhanush had to navigate through a narrative filled with emotions and unexpected twists.

Raanjhanaa Director Aanand L Rai tells what made him cast Dhanush for the film I Image: IMDb

The filmmaker told Mashable India, “We have an image for a hero which is slowly changing now. But at that time, in 2012-23… in the north, a 6-foot tall, fair boy was seen as a hero. That was the image. In such a world, Dhanush, who was a star in south, but here, people saw him as odd. But when you see him in the film and when he performs, there is no one more appealing than him.”

Aanand L Rai opens up on romanticising stalking allegations in the film Raanjhanaa / Image: IMDb

Aanand L Rai opens up on romanticising stalking allegations in the film Raanjhanaa

Addressing controversies surrounding Raanjhanaa, particularly accusations of promoting stalking, Aanand L Rai confronted the criticism. He explained that the character's actions were rooted in his cultural background, hailing from Varanasi, and lacked awareness about the implications of stalking. While acknowledging the inherent wrongness, Rai clarified that he aimed to highlight the character's perspective rather than justify the behaviour.

Despite the initial challenges, Aanand L Rai and Dhanush have continued their collaboration, with projects like Atrangi Re and an upcoming joint venture, Tere Ishk Mein. The Tanu Weds Manu director emphasised Dhanush's undeniable appeal and on-screen prowess that transcended stereotypes, solidifying his place in the Hindi film industry.