Updated January 17th, 2024 at 15:24 IST

Katrina Kaif Drop Photos From Double Celebrations Of Merry Christmas' Success And Vijay's Birthday

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram and shared the pictures of double celebrations where she is seen celebrating Merry Christmas' success and Vijay's birthday.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Merry Christmas Cast
Merry Christmas Cast | Image:Instagram/katrinakaif
Merry Christmas actor Vijay Sethupathi recently celebrated his 46th birthday and his co-star Katrina Kaif has now dropped pictures from the same. Interestingly, it was a double celebration for the team as they parallelly celebrated the success of their recently released mystery thriller.

Merry Christmas' box office report

The latest report suggests that the film has maintained consistent numbers on its first Tuesday. With a modest dip, the movie garnered ₹1.15 crore on the fifth day across all languages in India, according to a report on Sacnilk.com. As of now, the total business for Merry Christmas stands at approximately ₹12.53 crore nett in India, the portal stated.

The Hindi version saw an occupancy rate of 10.25 per cent on Tuesday, contributing to the overall 26.04 per cent occupancy for its Tamil version. On the previous day (Monday), the film earned ₹1.65 crore nett, with the Hindi version contributing ₹1.45 crore and the Tamil version recording a business of ₹20 lakh.

Merry Christmas poster | Image: IMDb

More about Merry Christmas

Released as a bilingual film in Hindi and Tamil, Merry Christmas marks the first collaboration between Katrina and Vijay. The cast also includes Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in its Hindi version, while the Tamil version features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu and Rajesh Williams in similar roles.

The film revolves around an uneventful Christmas Eve that turns the lives of two individuals upside down. As strangers meet, romance blossoms and the plot takes unexpected turns. The twisted trailer of this movie revealed intriguing moments from Christmas Eve when Katrina and Vijay’s characters cross paths and who follows them is an unexpected third character.

Vijay on the other hand turned 46 on January 16th and is awaiting the release of his films Maharaja and Viduthalai Part 2.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 14:50 IST

