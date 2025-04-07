Race 4: Sidharth Malhotra And Saif Ali Khan's Face-off In Action Thriller? Maker’s Shares Casting Update

Ramesh S. Taurani’s Race 4 is one of the much-awaited action films for 7 years. The Indian neo-noir action crime film series’ next instalment started trending on social media after rumours surfaced in September 2024 about its announcement. However, the biggest question among fans always pinned whether the original cast will return or if Tips Films will introduce an entirely new lineup. Now, addressing the rumours, the production team clarified that Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra are likely to team up for the much-awaited fourth instalment, and no other actors have been approached so far.

Siddharth Malhotra to team up with Saif Ali Khan in Race 4?

Social media has been buzzing with rumours about the Race 4 cast. Putting an end to the speculation, producer Ramesh Taurani from Tips Films has now clarified the situation.

On April 6, Tips Films released an official statement on their Instagram handle on behalf of Ramesh Taurani. It confirmed that the producers are currently in talks with Sidharth Malhotra and Saif Ali Khan to join the next instalment of the action-packed franchise. The film is still in the scripting stage, and the team has not approached any other male or female actors yet.

The statement reads, “We would like to clarify that we are currently in discussions only with Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra for the next instalment of the Race franchise (Race 4), which is currently in its scripting phase.” “No other male or female actors have been approached at this stage,” the statement added.

The makers have also requested the media to refrain from spreading unverified information and to wait for official updates from the PR team.

