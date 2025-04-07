Disha Patani Sends Sweet Birthday Wish To 'Taguu' Aka Jackie Chan With An Unseen Photo: Nobody Can Come Close To Your Legacy

Jackie Chan is celebrating his 71st birthday today, April 7, and on this occasion, he has received a sweet wish from his Kung Fu Yoga co-star Disha Patani. The actress took to her social media handle to share an adorable birthday post with an unseen photo. In her birthday note, she lovingly called the veteran actor "My Taguu" and expressed gratitude for getting an opportunity to work with him and know him.

Disha Patani's adorable birthday wish for Jackie Chan

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Disha shared a photo in which they are happily posing for the camera and penned a long birthday note lauding the actor. She called the actor "beautiful soul" and wrote, "Happiest b'day my Taguu, the living legend. I can't express how grateful I am to have had the opportunity to work with you and to know you as the most beautiful soul that you are always kind, compassionate, giving."

She further wrote, "You make sure everyone feels included and safe in your presence. I hope one day I can implement my learnings from you, and hold your values in my life you only come from a place of love and carry the willingness to sacrifice for your loved ones. Keep shining my hero, on and off screen. Nobody can ever come close to your legacy."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Disha and Jackie Chan worked together in an action adventure comedy film, Kung Fu Yoga, co-starring Aarif Rahman, Lay Zhang, Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur. It is Jackie Chan's highest-grossing film in China.

