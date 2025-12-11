Radhika Apte's 'Violence Selling As Entertainment' Comment Aimed At Dhurandhar? Actress Says 'Deeply Upsetting That That Is What’s Selling'

Actress Radhika Apte, who has briefly receded from movies after welcoming her child, openly called out hyper violent movies that seem to be the go-to formula box office success. In the past few years, gory films like KGF: Chapter 2, Animal, Kill, Marco and Pushpa 2 have raked in big bucks at the box office, but have also been criticised for glorifying onscreen brutality and peddling it as entertainment. The recently released Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt, is also very gory and has received an A certificate from the CBFC for its depiction of violent scenes.

Without naming any movie, Radhika mentioned how she is not impressed by onscreen gore and violence. She also fears bringing up her child in a society that encourages making such movies as entertainment.

“I feel quite disturbed, and I have to say this openly… I am deeply disturbed by the violence at the moment that is selling as entertainment. I don’t want to be bringing up a child in a world where that is entertainment. I just cannot deal with it," Radhika said.

Radhika's Saali Mohabbat will stream from Dec 12 on Zee5| Image: X

She added, “If I want to tell a story of a man who chopped off people, I don’t need to see the chopping and horrible things that they are doing to the person. That is not storytelling. That is not what I have ever seen. The effect of this on society is so large, and I find it deeply upsetting that that is what’s selling."

