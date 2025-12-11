Ranveer Singh's Biggest Box Office Grossers: Can Dhurandhar Clinch The Top Spot?

Ranveer Singh has landed a clean hit in his latest release Dhurandhar. The actor was invested in this epic saga, centered on real stories of espionage between India and Pakistan, for close to two years, and his hard work has paid off. Not only is Dhurandhar going all guns blazing at the box office, it has also received unanimous praise from the audiences. The first week at the box office is expected to wind up at above ₹200 crore collection, with the following second weekend expected to do very well for the Aditya Dhar directorial. Here's looking at Ranveer's biggest box office earners as Dhurandhar shows potential to become his highest grosser to date.

Ranveer's highest grossing film so far is Padmaavat (2018). The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is also the actor's best reviewed film in terms of his performance. He starred opposite Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the historical drama which collected over ₹360 crore in India and over ₹185 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to ₹545 crore.

Padmaavat is Ranveer's top grossing film worldwide and in India | Image: X

In the second spot is Rohit Shetty's Simmba (2018). The actioner is part of the director's hit Copverse. This movie gave Ranveer the space to showcase his whacky and funny side and the character turned out to be a hit. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, Simmba collected over ₹295 crore in India and ₹96 crore overseas. The worldwide gross is ₹391 crore.

Simmba is part of Rohit Shetty's Copverse | Image: IMDb

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) is Ranveer's 3rd highest grossing film, with ₹182.5 crore biz in India and ₹175 crore collection overseas. Worldwide, it collected over ₹357 crore.

Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani (2015) is Ranveer's fourth highest grossing movie. It co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Deepika. The movie collected over ₹255 crore in India and over ₹100 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to ₹356 crore.

Ranveer plays Pehwa Bajirao I in Bajirao Mastani | Image: X